Is Mr. Bean Dead? Old Hoax Resurfaces On The Internet Claiming Rowan Atkinson's Demise

Veteran actor Rowan Atkinson, who has Johnny English, Black Adder, and fan's all-time favourite Mr. Bean franchises under his credits, was recently announced 'dead' on Twitter. Within a few hours, the rumours about his death started to surface as a hoax, making the iconic comedian a victim of fake news. The actor, comedian, and writer is not dead yet, however, the rumours regarding his demise have massively been spread on the internet. Scroll down to know how it all started.

Mr. Bean aka Rowan Atkinson is very much alive

Recently, a tweet mentioning 'Fox News' surfaced on the micro-blogging site suggesting that Rowan Atkinson breathed his last at the age of 58. The tweet said that the actor died in a car accident in 2017. Several other tweets followed up the rumours, saying that the comedian got killed in a car crash on March 18, 2017. However, both the tweets had wrongly aged him '58' as the actor was '62' in 2017. A section of people are also claiming that the actor passed away on November 22, 2021.

Sad demise of man who make everyone smile good bye Mr bean

It was great fun with you pic.twitter.com/N0HOo1h67J — sajalsharma (@Sajalsharma143) November 23, 2021

As per Asianet News reports, several tweets containing a link may ask the user to click on it, and he/she is redirected to a page where they are prompted to dial a phone number. When the call is connected, he/she is asked to share credit card details to buy a so-called software. Once it is done, the users are duped of money.

Well, this is not the first time when Rowan became a victim of fake news, declaring him dead. In the past, his death news took over the internet, shocking his fans and followers across the world. The recent rumours seem to be a part of an old hoax that shook people.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Rowan is known for his work on the sitcoms Blackadder, Not the Nine O'Clock News, The Secret Policeman's Ball. He has worked in movies such as Never Say Never Again, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and more. He has voiced in the 1994 film, The Lion King. He was listed as one of the 50 funniest actors in British comedy in 2007.

Currently, Rowan has been roped in to share the screen space with actors- Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins for the forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Wonka. The film is a big-screen musical recreation of Roald Dahl's classic children's book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film will see Timothee Chalamet in the lead role.

Image: AP