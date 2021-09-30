Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson & Sally Hawkins To Join Timothee Chalamet-starrer 'Wonka'

Olivia Colman, who is riding high on her recent Emmy award for The Crown, has been roped in alongside Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins to star in Wonka, which will be a prequel to the famous Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. As per Variety reports, the movie which stars Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka will showcase events that take place before Roald Dahl's famous story.

Paddington fame Paul King is helming the movie, the shooting of which is set to commence in London. The 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starred Johnny Depp and Freddie Highmore in lead roles. The musical fantasy film went on to become a buzzing hit among the younger generation, along with being one of the highest-grossing movies the same year.

Olivia Colman, Rowan, Sally roped in for Wonka

Timothee will step into Depp's shoes from the original film, whose storyline follows Charlie winning a contest along with four other children to visit the Wonka's famous chocolate factory. Olivia, who recently bagged the Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series award at the Emmys is famous for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Colman is also an Oscar recipient for her role in The Favourite and a nominee for her appearance in The Father.

On the other hand, Rowan Atkinson, whose Mr Bean series is etched into the hearts of the audiences, is known for his roles in Johnny English as well as Black Adder. Joining them is Sally Hawkins, who has also earned an Academy Award nomination for her roles in Blue Jasmine and The Shape of Water. Hawkins has been awarded a Golden Globe Award for her 2008 flick Happy-Go-Lucky.

More about Wonka

Other pivotal roles in the movie will be helmed by Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Colin O’Brien, Rakhee Thakrar, and Ellie White. Directed by Paul King, the film's screenplay is written by Simon Farnaby and King. The film is being touted to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on March 17, 2023. It will chart the journey of the young Willy Wonka and his adventures before opening up the world's most famous chocolate factory.

Image: Shutterstock/ AP