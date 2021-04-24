Is 'Rush' Based On A True Story? Here's All You Need To Know About The Film

The global entertainment industry does not shy away from taking inspiration from real-life stories and rivalries. Film industries across the globe often produce films that are inspired by true events, and often these films go on to garner praises from audience and critics alike. So, is the American sports film Rush based on a true story? Find out below.

Is Rush based on a true story?

Yes, Rush is based on true events and the film chronicles the famous rivalry between Formula One drivers Niki Lauda and James Hunt. Talking about this rivalry, Niki Lauda was an Austrian driver and James had British roots. Both the drivers often competed in races and this rivalry between the two began when they competed as Formula 3 racers.

The Rush movie focuses on the Lauda-Hunt rivalry from the year 1970. During a Formula Three race in London, both Lauda and Hunt’s cars spun out of control, but in the end, Hunt took home the trophy. This circumstance forms the crux of this rivalry since both racers were so close to winning the race. While James Hunt is showcased as a bratty and self-obsessed driver, Lauda’s calm and collected demeanour wins hearts.

Lauda and Hunt’s rivalry continues when the two end up competing at several other racing events. While this rivalry is well-documented in the film, the Rush movie director Ron Howard also paid special attention to the characters’ personal life. From Hunt’s marriage to Suzy Miller, and her affair with Richard Burton, to Lauda’s relationship with German socialite Marlene Knaus are all part of the film. It also covered aspects of Hunt and Lauda’s life after they ended their racing career.

The movie was written by Peter Morgan and starred Chris Hemsworth as James Hunt and Daniel Bruhl as Lauda. This 2013 film was also showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival. Apart from Chris and Daniel, Rush also starred Olivia Wilde, Alexandra Maria Lara, and David Calder, Natalie Dormer, and several others. The film’s score was designed by Hans Zimmer and the film went on to become a box-office hit. Watch the Ron Howard directed Rush movie trailer below.

Image Credit: A Still from the movie Rush