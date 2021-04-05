Is 'The Astronaut Farmer' Based On A True Story? Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Astronaut Farmer is a 2006 American drama film directed by Michael Polish. The Astronaut Farmer plot revolves around a farmer who builds a rocket on his farm. The audience has been wondering if The Astronaut Farmer is a true story.

Is The Astronaut Farmer based on a true story?

The Astronaut Farmer cast features Billy Bob Thornton, Virginia Madsen, Bruce Dern, and Max Thieriot. The Astronaut Farmer plot focuses on Charles Farmer, who is a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot. He was an astronaut in training but he has to resign from the space program before he could fulfil his dream of becoming an important part of NASA. He did so to manage his family's ranch after his father commits suicide. So the major question here is that is The Astronaut Farmer based on a true story? The answer is no, it is not based on a true story. It is a fictional story written by Mark Polish, who is also the brother of the director.

In the film, Billy Bob Thornton is seen playing the role of Charles Farmer. He plans to build a replica of the Mercury-Atlas rocket and spacecraft. His wife Audie Farmer played by Virginia Madsen, Sphered Farmer played by Max Thieriot and young daughters Stanley and Sunshine support him throughout the process. When he starts making purchases of the machinery and rocket fuel, the FBI and FAA start investigating about the same. Farmer has to face a lot of hurdles before launching his spacecraft.

Farmer's spacesuit is a replica of the Mercury-era Navy Mark IV pressure suit which is worn by all the Mercury Seven astronauts before the launch of Mercury-Atlas 9. The music of the film is composed by Stuart Matthewman and is produced by Polish Brothers Construction and Spring Creek Pictures. The Astronaut Farmer cast also stars actors like Jasper Polish, Logan Polish, Bruce Willis, Mark Polish, Jon Gries, Tim Blake Nelson and J. K. Simmons. The film received mixed/ average reviews from the critics because of the storyline. However, the actors were appreciated for the performance.

