Is The Simpsons Ending Soon? Know What The Writer Has To Say About The Show

Hollywood News

the Simpsons ending? fans are eager to know what is the truth. Here is what the writer of the show has to say about the animated series. Read here to know more

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
the simpsons ending

The Simpsons is an American animated show which is created by Matt Groening for Fox Broadcasting Company. This animated series is an ironic depiction of working-class life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. The show is set in the fictional town of Springfield and parodies of American culture and society, television, and the human condition.

Recently, rumours have been spreading like wildfire that The Simpsons show is coming to an end. According to reports, the Simpsons composer claims that the show will go off air very soon. Danny Elfman, while talking to the podcast he said, that from what he heard the show will be coming to an end. He also claimed that he does not know fact but he heard that this will be their last year on the channel. Danny further went on to express his happiness to the show’s success by saying that he is stunned and amazed that the show has lasted this long. Danny Elfman wrote the theme song for the Simpsons and never expected anyone to hear it. He thought that the show did not even have a chance in hell. Fans, however, had mixed emotions and listening to the news they expressed their views about the show on their Twitter. Here are a few fans reactions.

The truth is revealed 

Fans can now rejoice as the writer of the show posted on their Twitter handle that it is not true. And Simpsons still has a lot in store. 

Published:
