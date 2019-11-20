Rick And Morty Seen In A Crossover Couch Gag With The Simpsons

Recently, Rick and Morty were seen on the screen with The Simpsons family. A special crossover gag was made where Adult Swim and Matt Groening collaborated to bing their shows together. The couch gag was screened with the episode named Mathlete's Feat and is 2 minutes and 21 seconds, which make it the longest couch gag to ever be screened with The Simpsons. Read more to know about the plot of the crossover couch gag. Watch the gag here.

The plot of the couch gag:

The gag starts with Rick and Morty rushing in The Simpson’s residence through a space portal. While making a surprising entrance, the duo accidentally kills the Simpson family with their space cruiser. Rick then tells Morty to go to an address in another dimension and get clones of the family. While Morty was out getting the clones, Rick starts raiding the house while collecting the family’s belongings. Rick also freezes Ned Flanders when he entered the house to see what exactly is going on. By this time, Morty is back with the replacement clones which turn out to be deformed versions of them with Rick's skin and hair as well as his bad belching habits. The gag ends with Bart moaning "No more guest animators man!"

This is a discussion thread. Share your favorite screenshots and moments from Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat below. pic.twitter.com/GemDBnG4nh — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) November 11, 2019

Prominent Characters

Homer Simpson

Marge Simpson

Bart Simpson

Lisa Simpson

Maggie Simpson

Rick Sanchez

Morty Smith

Ned Flanders

Santa's Little Helper

