Rick And Morty Seen In A Crossover Couch Gag With The Simpsons

Television News

Rick and Morty couch gag was screened with the episode named Mathlete's Feat and is 2 minutes and 21 seconds. Read more to know about the plot of the gag.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
rick and morty

Recently, Rick and Morty were seen on the screen with The Simpsons family. A special crossover gag was made where Adult Swim and Matt Groening collaborated to bing their shows together. The couch gag was screened with the episode named Mathlete's Feat and is 2 minutes and 21 seconds, which make it the longest couch gag to ever be screened with The Simpsons.  Read more to know about the plot of the crossover couch gag. Watch the gag here. 

Also Read | Rick And Morty Season 4 Titles Revealed. Here Is All You Should Know

The plot of the couch gag:

The gag starts with Rick and Morty rushing in The Simpson’s residence through a space portal. While making a surprising entrance, the duo accidentally kills the Simpson family with their space cruiser. Rick then tells Morty to go to an address in another dimension and get clones of the family. While Morty was out getting the clones, Rick starts raiding the house while collecting the family’s belongings. Rick also freezes Ned Flanders when he entered the house to see what exactly is going on. By this time, Morty is back with the replacement clones which turn out to be deformed versions of them with Rick's skin and hair as well as his bad belching habits. The gag ends with Bart moaning "No more guest animators man!" 

Also Read | Rick And Morty: Pop-culture References In S4-Ep 1 | Spoilers Ahead

Also Read | Rick And Morty Season 4: Netizens Call It 'epic' And 'phenomenal'

Prominent Characters 

  • Homer Simpson
  • Marge Simpson
  • Bart Simpson
  • Lisa Simpson
  • Maggie Simpson
  • Rick Sanchez
  • Morty Smith
  • Ned Flanders
  • Santa's Little Helper

Also Read | Rick And Morty: Season 4 Episode 1 Brings Back The Meeseeks And Introduces Death Crystals

Also Read | Rick And Morty: Season 4 Episode 2 Introduces Us To Rick's Planet Poop. Spoilers Ahead

 

 

