Is 'Titanic' Based On A True Story? Here Is What You Need To Know About This 1997 Classic

Titanic is arguably one of the biggest hits of Hollywood till date and still remains popular among masses decades after its release. It portrays the love story between its lead characters Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet respectively. While this movie already has a long list of trivia made available for the knowledge of fans, doubts are often raised by many regarding the truth behind this film. Following is more on whether the story of Titanic is true or not, along with other interesting details about this romantic classic.

Is Titanic based on a true story?

Director James Cameron, along with lead actors Leonardo and Kate, have all received several felicitations for their work in this film. Many fans may have wondered about how much of the film’s story is true. Towards the end of this movie, Titanic, the ship on which Jack and Rose fall in love with each other, ultimately sinks which ends up in the death of many of its passengers. The part which shows the tragic end of the ship is a true story, taken from the sinking of RMS Titanic a century ago in 1912.

In real life, the sailing of Titanic was considered as a major achievement, as the ship was said to have some of the state-of-the-art machinery available at that point of time. The events leading to the sinking of the ship was thus accurately portrayed. However, the characters shown in this ship are fictional in nature. There is no record that shows passengers with the names of Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, and their love story has been made up by the writers. Leonardo and Kate, while having given numerous other acting performances since then, are still best remembered for their roles in this film.

Titanic was released way back in 1997 and had become the highest grossing movie of all time globally. Apart from Kate and Leonardo, the star cast of the film also has other well-known actors such as Billy Zane, Frances Fisher, Kathy Bates and many others. Among the list of several hit films by filmmaker James Cameron, Titanic is considered to be among the top ones in the list.