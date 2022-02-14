Is Tom Cruise Playing 'Superior Iron Man' In 'Doctor Strange 2'? Fans Spot Proof

The highly revered Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show did not only give us epic performances from artists with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, but it also treated Marvel fanatics with the first official trailer of the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. From villains to new variants of superheroes, the portal of the multiverse also invited a number of fan theories and possibly new faces in MCU. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, continues the story after Doctor Strange opens up the portal casting a forbidden spell at the request of Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

The highly anticipated trailer treated fans with a glimpse of two iterations of the Sorcerer Supreme including the evil version of Doctor Strange and the Defender Strange. While the trailer was enough to fuel the anticipation for the forthcoming film, this time, fans were not only busy spotting easter eggs but also proof to confirm the major leaks that made the rounds on the internet. Seemingly, fans have become hopeful of one of the leaks being true.

Is Tom Cruise the 'Superior Iron Man' in 'Doctor Strange 2'?

Continuing the aftermath of opening the portal of the multiverse, the new trailer confirmed the involvement of characters from non-MCU films. One of the characters that caught major attention was a flaming figure locking horns with America Chavez, essayed by Xochitl Gomez. The brief glimpse was enough to send the internet into a frenzy as many fans are convinced that it was the Superior Iron Man.

I'm gonna loose my mind if we see Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/n1a6aY9agF — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) February 14, 2022

Wasn’t so sure but man I really do see a Tony Stark beard here now😳 Tom Cruise Superior IRON MAN!? #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/RGjw0Rzszm — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 14, 2022

Taking into account the previously leaked pictures of Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise from the sets of Doctor Strange 2, many took to Twitter to share snaps of the figure and presented their theories. One fan wrote, ''I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a ‘Superior Iron Man’ variant and member of Professor X’s Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots (sic)''.

So my thinking is that Tom Cruise’s will be Superior Iron Man, one who managed to perfect the Ultron program and has it under his control pic.twitter.com/zkJdkmwoo4 — Bork 🙀 (@BorkEternal) February 14, 2022

So the Tom Cruise variant IS Superior Iron Man!?? pic.twitter.com/Ndd7MKmlse — Hernandy (Moon Knight Era) 🇬🇹 (@Pollos_Hernandy) February 13, 2022

Moreover, a few days ago, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld also confirmed that the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature more Marvel and Fox characters, during his appearance on The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff.

