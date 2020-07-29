Tom Jones In A Relationship With Elvis Presley's Ex Priscilla Presley? Know The Details

Tom Jones and Priscilla Presley's relationship goes back a long way. The two met when Sir Tom just came into the picture. The relationship of Sir Tom and Elvis Presley was a big part of the artistic life of Sir Tom, and Priscilla was possibly also interested in their relationship. Yet now both stars are not together anymore, could there have been sparks from a long time ago?

Are Priscilla Presley and Sir Tom Jones dating?

Ever since his wife Melinda Trenchard’s death in the year 2016, Sir Tom has been single. However, there was a moment which indicated that the singer had moved on with an old friend, wife of his pal Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley. Sir Tom was reportedly seen moving into a cab in 2017 with Priscilla. He stated, however, that he had no intentions to marry again and nothing is going on between the two of them.

The singer revealed in an interview with a news portal that he is still trying to get over his wife’s passing away. He also added that he does not think that he will ever get over it and also marriage was the last thing on his mind. In a separate interview, the singer also added that he and Priscilla have been good friends for a long time. He said that she’s a lovely lady and they do enjoy their night outs together.

Also read | Elvis Presley Biopic Casts Olivia DeJonge As Priscilla Presley

About their past

Also known as Thomas Woodward, Sir Tom Jones married his childhood lover Melinda Trenchard when they were only 16. Linda gave birth to her son Mark just a month after their marriage, who went on to become Sir Tom's manager and touring partner. The couple tied the knot in 1957 and remained together for 59 years, until the death of Linda in 2016. Linda died on 10 April 2016 following her battle with cancer.

Around the moment, Sir Tom cancelled a significant amount of concerts and spoke about his grief at the loss of Linda, but also wanted to relocate to where more friends and family lived. He sold the LA mansion and moved back to the UK, and now lives in a London apartment. He also sold all the belongings of the couple and their home, besides treasured images, according to reports.

Also read | Giant Emirates Plane Makes Epic Landing Through White Foamy Clouds, Goes Viral

As for Priscilla, Priscilla was only once married to Elvis Presley, despite having had extensive ties since her divorce from Elvis. Priscilla reportedly lived with Mike Stone, the karate instructor she had an affair with right after her divorce from Elvis, until 1975. After that, she reportedly dated photographer Terry O'Neill and lawyer Robert Kardashian, the late father of Keeping Up With Kardashian stars Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney. As per reports, she then dated the hairdresser Elie Ezerzer and financier Kirk Kerkorian, before moving to the male model Michael Edwards.

Also read | Elvis Presley Birth Anniversary: Best Movies Of The King Of Rock 'n' Roll

Also read | Kim Kardashian's Monochrome Photos On Her Instagram That You Shouldn't Miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.