Is 'Uncharted' Available For OTT Online Streaming On Netflix, HBO Max Or Amazon Prime?

Tom Holland recently entered history books as his film Spider-Man: No Way Home became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. within two months, the actor is starring in another film, the action adventure Uncharted.

Holland is accompanied by Mark Wahlberg in the adaptation of the video game franchise as they go all out in search for a treasure. The film releases on Friday, and netizens might be curious to know on whether the would be hitting the theatres or be available for online streaming Here's all you need to know on the the release of the film:

Is Uncharted available for OTT online streaming?

No, Uncharted is currently releasing only in theatres. The COVID-19 pandemic had witnessed numerous films simultaneously, one of the recent examples being The Matrix Resurrections, hitting the Over-The-Top platforms when it hit the theatres. However, this film won't have such a release strategy.

Will Uncharted release on Netflix or HBO Max or Amazon Prime?

Uncharted won't be releasing on HBO Max since it is a Sony film. And not Amazon Prime, the movie will be streaming on Netflix in the future.

Netflix will be streaming the film, thanks to the deal between the streaming giant and Sony Pictures in April last year. As per the agreement, the slate of films of Sony that are scheduled to release in 2022, will be streaming on Netflix after its theatrical run.

It is likely that the film would hit the OTT platform after it is made available on video on demand and rent. The movie could also release on Netflix much earlier than the 9-month window often mentioned for online releases after the theatrical run, amid the COVID-19 pandemic shortening the duration of a movie showing in the screens.

When will Uncharted release on OTT platforms?

The makers have still not made any official announcement regarding the release date for the streaming. As per the other details of the deal, the film is then likely to be available on Disney after it is streamed on Netflix. The film would thus land on Disney+ around August of 2023.