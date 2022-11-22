Israel Unamused With Kanye West's 'Shalom' After Twitter Revival, Elon Musk Chimes In

Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has had his Twitter account reinstated which has evoked mixed responses on the microblogging platform. On November 20, West posted his first tweet that read, "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked (sic)" following which Elon Musk welcomed him saying, "Don’t kill what ye hate Save what ye love."

West's first tweet has garnered over one million likes on Twitter which showcases the number of users backing his account reinstatement.

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

The American artist, who was recently accused of making anti-semitic remarks, posted another tweet, 'Shalom' which is a greeting in Hebrew by Jewish people. Again acknowledged by many, it prompted a response from the official Twitter handle of Israel which is managed by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Israel kills two birds with one stone

We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. pic.twitter.com/kkB5uVV7yf — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 21, 2022

"We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative," Israel tweeted with a snippet of West's tweet confirming that the uproar against West's alleged anti-semitic comments has not died out yet. "Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy," Musk chimed in.

Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Interestingly, it was considerate enough to tag another singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, who has had a never-ending feud with West. This tweet was actually a dig at Swift who in 2016 got dragged into a verbal brawl with West after the latter released a song to which she strongly objected citing the lyrics.

After Swift's objection to the song, West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian claimed that the former had approved of the lyrics to which Swift denied saying, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative."

As for West, he has lost several deals with big brands such as Adidas and Balenciaga who terminated their agreement following his alleged anti-semitic comments and lost his status as a billionaire. Meanwhile, the controversial artist has decided to enter into politics as he again announced to run for the 2024 US Presidency after a failed attempt in 2020. Read more.