Issa Rae Ties The Knot With Her Long-time Beau, Louis Diame In A Private Affair In France

Issa Rae is known for her extraordinary acting skills and the way she brings her characters to life. The Insecure star, who has always been quiet about her personal life, recently tied the knot with her long-time beau, Louis Diame. The couple's intimate wedding took place in the presence of their close family and friends in Southern France. Rae recently broke the news with a social media post that had some pictures from the wedding.

A sneak peek into Issa Rae and Louis Diame's intimate wedding

Issa Rae and Louise Diame tied the knot over the weekend on July 25 in a destination wedding ceremony in South France. Taking to Instagram, Rae shared a series of photos from her and Diame's intimate wedding ceremony. In the first few photos, The Lovebirds actor flaunted her custom-made Vera Wang wedding gown. She wore a custom light ivory strapless sweetheart neckline ballgown. She completed her look with a white veil, silver footwear, and a pair of diamond earrings. The next few photos had Rae posing with her bridesmaids. Her bridesmaids wore identical lilac sleeveless dresses, about which Rae joked in the caption. She then posed with her husband Louis Diame, who donned a Dolce Gabbana red velvet suit. Issa Rae's latest post's caption read, "A) Impromptu photoshoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.".

Several celebs reacted to Rae's surprise wedding and congratulated the couple in the comment section. The Grey's Anatomy actor Kelly McCreary congratulated Rae and wrote, "ISSAAAA OMG!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! You are an absolute vision!!!! So so so overjoyed for you!!!!". Issa Rae's makeup artist Joanna Simkin mentioned how she was delighted to attend the wedding and wrote, "Love you two so much. The most magical day, and so honored to witness all of the beauty and love. You two are the most beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Details about Rae's reception gown

The Insecure actor wore another custom-made Vera Wang gown for her reception. She picked a lily-white Italian silk crepe gown with a plunging V-neck. Her gown also had a front slit. Take a look at Issa Rae's reception gown.

Issa Rae has been utterly quiet about her husband, Louis Diame. The actor was seen several times with Diame on a few red carpet events. The rumours of Rae and Diame's engagement first began in April 2019.

IMAGE: ISSA RAE'S INSTGRAM

