Italian Villa Featured In Lady Gaga-starrer 'House Of Gucci' Now Available On Airbnb

Ridley Scott's latest film House of Gucci featured a star-studded cast including Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and Jared Leto. The biographical crime drama also included a stunning and elegant villa called Villa Balbiano, which is now available for rent on Airbnb. The villa is situated on Lake Como and will be open to one lucky fan on March 30, 2022.

Lady Gaga-starrer House of Gucci villa on Airbnb

House of Gucci released last week and received mixed reviews from fans and critics. However, the film was lauded for its sets and locations and one of them is now open to the audience. One fan will have the chance to spend a night at the Villa Balbiano, which is featured in the film. The movie saw Aldo Gucci owning the same villa, which was his summer home on Lake Como. The house comes with six bedrooms and six bathrooms and costs $1,131 for a one-night stay. Bookings will open on December 6 and the booking can be made for March 30, 2022.

Here are some images of the villa

The historic work of art was built by Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio in the 16th century and was the artist's main residence. After about a century, Cardinal Angelo Maria Durini hosted several events and dances at the location. The interiors of the villa were designed by Jacques Garcia and also includes a swimming pool and a boathouse. The villa is one of the only private residences on the lake and is the largest among the lot. One fan will surely have a luxurious experience in the villa and feel part of the Gucci clan.

Lady Gaga took on the role of socialite Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of planning the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. The motive behind the crime was said to be that her husband left her for a younger woman. Reggiani hired a hitman to kill her husband, who was later shot outside his office. Reggiani served 18 years behind bars and was released in 2016. She came to be known as the real-life Black Widow during her time in prison.

Image: Twitter/@BarbaraGreco4, Instagram/@ladygaga