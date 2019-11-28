It’s Official! Pussycat Dolls To Reunite Soon, Confirms Nicole Scherzinger

The former girl gang band that went on a hiatus in 2010 is finally reuniting after almost nine years! Popular band Pussycat Dolls are reuniting for a much-awaited performance. The news was made official by Right There singer and member of the band Nichole Scherzinger. The singer took to her social media accounts and shared a post about the reunion of the girl band.

ALSO READ:Friends Reunion: Who All Can You Expect To Join The 'unscripted' Project

Pussycat Dolls reunion confirmed

In the post shared by Scherzinger, the words Pussycat Dolls are written inside a heart with pink and white colour. There is a black background with sparkly glitter on it. Nichole Scherzinger kept the cation to a minimum by just posting a #PCDReunion. Apart from Nichole Scherzinger, the Pussycat Dolls include Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton. All the girls took to their social media and posted a similar photo.

ALSO READ: Metallica To Slayer: Five Of The Best Heavy Metal Bands To Jam To

It has been reported by a popular Hollywood entertainment website that the Pussycat Dolls will be seen performing at the U.K based singing reality show X-Factor: Celebrity finale on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Reportedly that the judge of the show Louis Walsh announced that the Pussycat Dolls will be performing a special planned performance. Nichole Scherzinger who is also a fellow judge on the show will be seen reuniting with the gang for their first big performance on the stage of the reality show. It has been reported that the reunion is extra special for her because of her involvement with X-Factor.

Ashley Roberts had sparked rumours about the Pussycat Dolls' reunion earlier this month in the midst of her chat with a UK based newspaper. She had said that the bandmates have been reminiscing the good old days and that none of them would turn down the opportunity to reunite. The rumours of Pussycat Dolls' reunion have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Earlier this year, Nichole Scherzinger revealed that although she’s super busy with three different shows in three different continents, she ‘wouldn’t rule out’ the idea of a reunion. She added that she loves the girls and the time that they spent, however, she also added that she can neither deny nor confirm anything.

ALSO READ: Hollywood Bands: Underappreciated Bands Every Music-buff Should Follow

Another Hollywood entertainment-based news broadcasting agency has reported that the Pussycat Dolls will go on a tour in 2020. It was reported that the tour title Unfinished Business will kick start in the UK in April 2020. As reported, the tickets of the tour are expected to go on sale on December 1, 2019. According to the agency, the girl gang has already been recording in the music studio together since September. Band member Carmit Bachar reportedly told the agency that the girls are very excited to be back on stage together.

The Pussycat Dolls already have their verified social media profile on various social media platforms. The Instagram account of the band already has around 41.9k followers. The Twitter account of Pussycat Dolls has around 21.7k followers.

ALSO READ: Baahubali Reunion: Prabhas, Anushka & Others Catch-up, Fans Delighted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.