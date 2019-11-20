J.Cole's Dreamville Sends EarthGang And Cozz To Showcase At NH7

EathGang and Razz, both of who come under J.Cole’s music label Dreamville, are going to be seen playing their tracks in India. The artists will be performing at Bacardi NH7 Weekender. The music and comedy festival takes place every year in Pune and this time they are celebrating their 10 years of bringing wonderful music and the happiest weekend of the year to their followers. It is the first time any Dreamville-signed artist is going to perform in India. Read more about NH7 Weekender.

Also Read | J Cole: Rapper Announces His New Album With A Faux Ad At Day N Vegas

Also Read | J.cole: The Dreamville Founder Had Some Beautiful Words About His Fellow Rap Artists

EarthGang at NH7

The festival starts on November 29 and ends in two days on December 1. The fans of Dreamville artists need to reach Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, Airport Area on Nov 30 in order to see them live. The artists will be accompanied by Indian rappers like Gullygang Showcase ft. Aavrutti, Shah Rule, D'Evil, JD, Proof + Guests, Enkore and other artists.

Also Read | J.Cole: Here Are The Grammy-nominated Rapper's Best Chartbusters

Will you be joining us in MIRRORLAND? Our @EarthGang + @cody_macc tour kicks off in 3 weeks, do you have your tickets yet?

🎫 https://t.co/EgDBUVjJDh 🎫 #bbetours pic.twitter.com/36dUVMdtIC — BBE (@wearebbe) November 12, 2019

Music Line up for Dec 1

Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker

A. Hariharan: Soul India

Aarifah

Anand Bhaskar Collective

BLOT!

Brodha V

Chrms

Ditty

Fopchu Garden City Movement

Hanumankind

IncInk Presents Kaam Bhaari & Spitfire JBABE

Job Kurian

Kavya x Chaz

Kumail (Live)

Lifafa

Okedo

Raja Kumari

Sandunes

Swadesi

Water & Rum

The countdown has begun! Just 10 days left before @Kodaline come on down to the happiest music festival. Don't miss out by getting your tickets now to Year 10 of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender: https://t.co/91Utk0HoIC pic.twitter.com/ukySDzmVFT — Bacardi NH7 Weekender (@NH7) November 19, 2019

Also Read | All About J.Cole And Ibrahim Hamad's Music Label, Dreamville Records

Also Read | J.Cole: Times The Dreamville Founder Collaborated With Fellow Artists

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.