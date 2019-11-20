The Debate
J.Cole's Dreamville Sends EarthGang And Cozz To Showcase At NH7

Hollywood News

EathGang and Razz will perform at the Weekender. It is the first time any Dreamville-signed artist is going to perform in India. Read more about NH7 Weekender. 

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
J.cole

EathGang and Razz, both of who come under J.Cole’s music label Dreamville, are going to be seen playing their tracks in India. The artists will be performing at Bacardi NH7 Weekender. The music and comedy festival takes place every year in Pune and this time they are celebrating their 10 years of bringing wonderful music and the happiest weekend of the year to their followers. It is the first time any Dreamville-signed artist is going to perform in India. Read more about NH7 Weekender. 

EarthGang at NH7

The festival starts on November 29 and ends in two days on December 1. The fans of Dreamville artists need to reach Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, Airport Area on Nov 30 in order to see them live. The artists will be accompanied by Indian rappers like Gullygang Showcase ft. Aavrutti, Shah Rule, D'Evil, JD, Proof + Guests, Enkore and other artists. 

Music Line up for Dec 1

  •  Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker
  •  A. Hariharan: Soul India
  •  Aarifah
  •  Anand Bhaskar Collective
  •  BLOT! 
  •  Brodha V
  •  Chrms
  •  Ditty
  •  Fopchu Garden City Movement
  •  Hanumankind
  •  IncInk Presents Kaam Bhaari & Spitfire JBABE
  •  Job Kurian
  •  Kavya x Chaz
  •  Kumail (Live)
  •  Lifafa
  •  Okedo
  •  Raja Kumari
  •  Sandunes
  •  Swadesi
  •  Water & Rum

Published:
