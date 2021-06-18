J.J. Abrams To Bring Forth A Docuseries Titled 'UFO'; Will Explore The UFO Phenomenon

J.J. Abrams, best known for creating the Star Wars movie series, recently made a revelation about his new project. The filmmaker even shared details about his project, mentioning that it will be a docuseries named UFO and will be showcased on Showtime. He also assured everyone how he will come up with a shocking testimony in his upcoming, UFO.

J.J. Abrams announces his new docuseries UFO for Showtime

According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker J.J. Abrams revealed that he will be producing his new project titled UFO that will scrutinise the UFO phenomenon. The artist also stated that his project will be a 4-part docuseries for Showtime and he will be teaming up with directors Paul Crowder and Mark Monroe for the series. The docuseries will include some unsettling theories of a subject that recently made the national headlines. He also stated that it has been the focus of some of the powerful CEOs and politicians while the citizens had been ‘ridiculed and ostracized' about the truth of the matter.

Speaking further about his new project, J.J. Abrams added that his show will reflect on “what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military might have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas”. The series will also reveal “the history of the phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints, including shocking testimony from eyewitnesses across the country.” The project will help in confronting the ‘most enigmatic questions’ questions such as “why do we believe what we believe?” along with the truth beyond this decades-long mystery. The filmmaker also mentioned that other executive producers will include Glen Zipper, Monroe, Ben Stephenson, Sean Stuart, and Rachel Rusch Rich.

J.J. Abrams’ next

Apart from the docuseries UFO, the filmmaker has also been gearing up for the release of his upcoming TV shows namely Demimonde, Duster, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, Overlook and Justice League Dark. He will also be bankrolling the highly-anticipated movie series, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 that are expected to hit the screens in the years 2022 and 2023 respectively.

IMAGE: J.J. ABRAMS' INSTAGRAM

