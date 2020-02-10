Jackie Chan NET WORTH Will Leave His Fans Astounded; Read Details

Only those who live under a rock might not know Jackie Chan. Famous for his action comedies, this actor has made quite a name for him globally. He is also reportedly one of the most popular actors in Hollywood who also part-times as a choreographer, filmmaker, producer, martial artist, screenwriter, stunt performer and singer. He made his breakthrough in Hollywood with the 1978 release, Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow and since then has gone on to appear in more than 100 films. He also earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jackie Chan net worth

Being funny and engaging, Jackie Chan has quite a fan following globally. As of 2020, Jackie Chan’s estimated net worth is reported to be $400 million. He started his career as a child artist in 1962. He also worked as the stuntman of another popular action star, Bruce Lee, before he got his big break. Since then, Jackie Chan has come a long way in Hollywood. His popular franchise Rush Hour alone was reported to grossed at $845 million globally. He has also released more than 10 albums including his own version of the Official Album for Beijing Olympics Games in 2008. In 1982, he married actor Joan Lin and has two children, one of whom is the actor-singer, Jaycee Chan.

Jackie Chan won the honorary Academy Award for his ‘extraordinary achievements’ in film in 2016. He received many other awards and accolades all throughout his career. He is also known for being a charitable soul. In 1988 he started Jackie Chan Charitable Foundation and in 2005 started Dragon’s Heart Foundation. The Jackie Chan Charitable Foundation offers scholarships, medical services and help to impoverished and relief efforts for natural disasters.

Between the years 2018 and 2019, Jackie Chan is reportedly said to have earned $60 million from his numerous endeavours. Most of these came from Chinese films like The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang and The Mystery of Dragon Seal: Journey to China. These alone made him one of the highest-paid actors in the world. He also does a large number of endorsements every year, especially overseas, which earn him quite a lot. Jackie Chan’s purse has also benefitted reportedly from the multiple producer credits and a line of international movie theatres. According to reports, he co-owns many production houses like JCE Movies Limited, JC Group China, Jackie & Willie Productions and Jackie & JJ Productions.

Apart from Jackie Chan, other Asian celebrities are slowly inching towards making a name in Hollywood. Recently the Korean movie, Parasite, bagged most of the awards at Oscars 2020. Parasite won the Oscars for Best Movie. Its director, Bong Joon-ho won for the category of Best Director while Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin also won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Parasite also won an Oscar for Best International Feature. The movie also earned a whopping amount of $33.3 million domestic and $166 million worldwide according to reports.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

