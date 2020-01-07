Jackie Chan, Tom Cruise And Other Hollywood Celebrities Famous For Doing Their Own Stunts

Action sequence films are loved by everyone and it is believed that the audience enjoys an action sequence when it looks more realistic. There are some celebrities who actually believe in doing an action sequence all by themselves ]just for their fans to enjoy the film. Have a look at such Hollywood celebrities who take it all, just for entertaining their fans.

Hollywood stars who do their own stunts

Jackie Chan

Hongkong's lovable and best-known film star Jackie Chan is known to work for long hours and put in extra hard work by doing his own action stunts. Jackie Chan might be someone who spits out badly written lines but, the actor definitely knows how to use his martial arts moves throughout the film. The actor has reportedly broken almost every bone in his body.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is one of the top 100 movie stars of Hollywood and nobody had thought the actor would reach this high. The good looking actor is the face of mission impossible and is a blessing for the movie, according to his fans. One of the best things they enjoy about his movies is when it comes to action flicks and the actor is willing to do his own stunts.

Angelina Jolie

The actor Angelina Jolie raised to fame after the remarkable roles in Girl, Interrupted and Wanted. Although the face with a high attitude might be known to pick the worst movies, the actor is definitely pretty popular in being a badass and doing her own stunts.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart comes from a family where both her parents have been working in the television industry. She is famous for character of Isabella Swan in the Twilight series. The Twilight fame, Kristen Stewart might appear as a sensitive girl but she surely knows how to get into a physical fight.

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig is a popular face in the movie industry famous for his roles as James Bond in movies, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die. Moreover, the actor is known to do his own stunts and has also suffered multiple injuries because of the same.

