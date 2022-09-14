Jada Pinkett Smith Marks 'Bald Is Beautiful' Day With Selfie, Months After Oscars Debacle

Jada Pinkett Smith became the centre of attention following the Oscars 2022 feud between her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock, who cracked a joke on her shaved head. Months after the debacle, Jada took to Instagram and posted a stunning selfie in order to celebrate the 'Bald Is Beautiful' day. The actor was seen rocking the bold, red lip. She also gave a shoutout to all the people without hair.

Jada Pinkett Smith marks 'Bald Is Beautiful' day with a stunning selfie

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 14, The Matrix star shared a glimpse flaunting her bald head, looking gorgeous in a gold-toned outfit. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair." Take a look.

The actor first spoke about losing her hair in 2018 during a Red Table Talk episode, while finally revealing her alopecia diagnosis in December last year. Her latest post comes almost 6 months after the Oscars 2022 altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, which led to the King Richard star facing immense scrutiny.

Jada addressed the feud in a Red Table Talk episode about the disorder in June, hoping that Will and Rock talk things out and reconcile.

"About Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she said and added, "The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one other more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring this thing called life together."

Will Smith has issued multiple public apologies to Chris and also resigned from the Academy. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also banned the actor from attending any of their events for a decade.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JADAPINKETTSMITH)