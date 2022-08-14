Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Make First Public Appearance Together Since Oscars 2022

Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock's feud was one of the biggest takeaways from Oscars 2022. While it has been a while since the slapping incident took place on the stage of Academy Awards 2022, Will Smith recently issued an apology to the comedian. Now, the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith recently made their first public appearance together since the incident.

As per a report by TMZ, Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently made their first public appearance since the Oscars 2022 feud. The couple was spotted leaving Nadu in Malibu on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The couple donned casual outfits as Smith led while the Matrix: Resurrections star followed him holding his clothes.

The King Richard star donned a casual blue t-shirt and a cap. On the other hand, Jada Pinkett Smith wore a black shirt and pants and tied a checked shirt on her waist. As the couple was seen smiling at the media personnel, they marched toward their car. Will Smith got in the driver's seat and flashed a peace sign to a fan who yelled his name.

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock

Months after the feud with comedian Chris Rock, Will Smith issued a public apology via an Instagram video. Last month, Will Smith shared the video, which began with a note that read, "It's been a minute... Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work... You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer." Further in the video, Smith read out several questions by his fans and said, "I was fogged out by that point,” he said in the post. “It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out." "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk," he added.

He further apologised to Rock's mother and said, "I saw an interview that Chris' mother did, and, you know, that was one of the things about that moment. I just didn't realise, and, you know, I wasn't thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment." He also apologised to the Grown Ups' star's family and several others who were affected by the incident.

Image: AP