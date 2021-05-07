Last Updated:

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares A Rare Throwback Photo, Fans Say 'Pinkett's Don't Age'

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media to share a three-generational throwback photo ahead of Mother's Day. Read ahead to know more details about it.

Written By
Aakash Mishra
Jada Pinkett Smith

IMAGE: JADA PINKETT SMITH'S INSTAGRAM


Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating the women in her life ahead of Mother’s Day. Jada took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her baby Willow Smith. Jada Pinkett Smith also celebrated Mother’s Day by hosting a special episode of the Red Table Talk show on May 6, 2021.

Jada Pinkett Smith shares a three-generational throwback photo

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a ‘three-generational' photo on Mother’s Day. In the photo, Adrienne smiles behind her daughter as Jada gives a soft smile to the camera while holding a baby Willow in her arms. In the caption, she wrote, “That three-generational throwback for those sweet Mother’s Day vibes. Check out our very special Mother’s Day celebration at the Red Table. STREAMING NOW!”. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Jada’s post. One of the users wrote, “The only one that has aged is Willow” while one of the users wrote, “still can’t believe she’s your mom! Looking like sisters”. Check out some of the comments from Jada’s post below.

The trio recently hosted a special Mother’s Day episode for their Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, in which Willow talked about Jada and even performed with the metal band Wicked Wisdom. In the episode, Willow said that her mother is a superwoman, rock star, warrior, and nurturer all in one. She added that she grew around Wicked Wisdom’s music and so she decided to surprise Jada by performing a song with the band. 

Jada loved the surprise of Willow and shared a glimpse of the episode and wrote a heartwarming message for her daughter. She wrote, “Today we have a very, very special episode of RTT honoring some very special Mothers for Mother’s Day! @willowsmith orchestrated a really big surprise for me on this episode as well by paying homage to my Wicked Wisdom days. She decided to perform one of her fav songs she would watch me perform when she was on tour with me. My heart burst in a thousand different ways having my daughter honor me in this way. I love you Willow. Big shout to a Wicked Wisdom OG”. Take a look at Jada’s post below.

Promo Image: Jada Pinkett Smith's Instagram

First Published:
