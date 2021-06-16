Jada Pinkett Smith Shares An Unpublished Poem By Tupac On His 50th Birth Anniversary

Actor Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared a short video on her Instagram to celebrate the 50th birth anniversary of the late American rapper and songwriter, Tupac Shakur, who was Jada’s close friend. The video is of a poem that had been handwritten by Tupac and has remained unpublished till now. Jada Pinkett Smith also shared a message for her late friend in her Instagram post.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s tribute to Tupac Shakur

A few hours before it was Tupac’s 50th birth anniversary, Jada Pinkett Smith shared the post, which she had actually planned to share on his day of the anniversary. She posted a video of herself reading out a poem, handwritten by Tupac. The poem has been titled ‘Lost Soulz.’ In the video, Jada Pinkett Smith shares, “Over the years, Pac wrote me many poems and many letters. And I don’t think this has ever been published. He had a song called Lost Souls, but this was the original concept.”

In the caption, she said, “Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before✨ Happy “you goin’n to be 50 at midnight” Birthday Pac! 😆 I got next😜 P.s I was planning to post tomorrow which is why the video says today is Pac’s bday. But I decided to start earlyyyyy.” Take a look at the post from Jada Pinkett Smith's Instagram:

A lot of her fans and followers commented on the post, calling the poem ‘beautiful’, and praising Tupac’s creativity. Jada’s mother, Adrienne Norris, also commented, “This is beautiful!” Here are some of the comments from the post:

Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith’s friendship

Tupac and Jada had been friends from their high school and had a strong bond. The entertainment site E! reported that in one of her interviews, Jada Pinkett Smith, while talking about her bond with Tupac and his untimely death, had said, “Because he was one of those people I expected to be here. My upset is more anger because I feel like he left me."

Jada’s husband, actor Will Smith, had also shared his feelings about Jada’s bond with Tupac. E! reported that while on Charlamagne Tha God’s talk show, The Breakfast Club, the I Am Legend actor had said, “I could never open up to interact with Pac. You know, because we had a little bit of a thing. You know, they [Jada and Tupac] grew up together and they loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship. That was a huge regret of mine...I couldn't handle it. I was the soft rapper from Philly and he was Pac. I was deeply, deeply insecure, and I wasn't man enough to handle that relationship.”

Image: Jada Pinkett Smith's Instagram / AP News

