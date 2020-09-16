Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua are all set to reunite for an upcoming project. The two will be working together for their upcoming thriller drama, The Guilty, that's based on a Danish-drama. Read further ahead to know more details.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua to work together again for 'The Guilty'

Jake Gyllenhaal will be playing the lead character in Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming directorial, The Guilty. The movie is based on Gustav Moller’s Danish drama Den Skyldige that premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The plot of the film revolves around the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call centre, where the call operator Joe Bayler, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, tries to save a caller in grave danger, but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems to be, and facing the truth is the only way out for him.

The movie will be scripted by True Detective writer Nic Pizzolatto. The movie will be produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker. The movie will also be produced by Fuqua under the banner of Fuqua Films. Scott Greenberg, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina under the banner of Bold Films and David Haring under the banner of Amet Entertainment are also a part of the production. Annie Marter, Gustav Moller, and Lina Flint will be the executive producers with Christian Mercuri and Jon Oakes. Endeavor Content will be handling the worldwide sales of the movie.

The Guilty will start its production and shooting in November 2020 in a single location in Los Angeles. The cast and crew of the movie will be following rigorous sanitation and safety protocols. The production of the movie has even secured COVID-19 insurance.

According to reports from Deadline, Jake Gyllenhaal said that he couldn’t be more excited to work with Antoine again. He said that their time together on Southpaw was one of the great artistic experiences of his career, and he cannot wait to be back on set with him again. Jake Gyllenhaal said that The Guilty is a special story; one that the makers of the movie feel very close to.

