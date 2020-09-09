Jake Quickenden’s Girlfriend Sophie Church: Who Is She And When Is Their Baby Due?

Jake Quickenden and girlfriend Sophie Church recently gave an exclusive interview to Hello! Magazine where the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together. Jake, who is a singer and the winner of Dancing On Ice, stated during the interview that he is very excited to become a dad after being in a relationship with Sophie for two years.

However, the singer had already been playing the role of a stepfather to Sophie's first six-year-old kid from her earlier relationship. Read below to know who is Sophie Church -

Who is Sophie Church?

Sophie Church is a 27-year-old therapist who has also appeared on TV like Jake Quickenden. Sophie had featured in a show named Celebs Go Dating which telecasted on E24. She was a popular contestant of the show since both Alik Alfus and Eyal Booker wished to date her after meeting her for the first time.

When is Jake Quickenden and Sophie Church's baby due?

The couple has come forward and announced their pregnancy news in September 2020. It is common for celebs to announce their pregnancy during the third month. This means that the baby could be due in March 2020, though, no official confirmation about the same has been made by the couple.

On the other hand, the couple has also revealed what they will be naming their kid during the Hello! Magazine interview. Since they are not keen on knowing the baby's gender, the couple has decided to name their kid Leo if its a boy and Joey if its a girl. Jake revealed that there is an actor named Joey King which he loves, whereas, even Sophie was happy with the name.

Since they have a baby on the way, the couple hopes that they officiate their relationship by getting married soon. The couple affirmed that they definitely want to get married and they are aware it will eventually happen. During the interview, Jake revealed that he expressed his wish to get married while the two were in Bali, he described it to be a 'half-proposal'. In conclusion, Jake stated that he currently focussed on the baby and has time left to save up money for an expensive ring for Sophie.

