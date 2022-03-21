Jake Gyllenhaal Arrives At 'Ambulance' Premiere Hand-in-hand With Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ambulance and joined the cast and crew for its premiere in Paris on Sunday. The actor was accompanied by his girlfriend and model, Jeanne Cadieu as the duo left fans in awe as they walked the red carpet together. The actor's co-stars, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González and the director of the film, Michael Bay also attended the screening.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu at Ambulance premiere

Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu stole the show at the recent Ambulance premiere in Paris and gave fans major couple goals. Jake Gyllenhaal looked dapper in a sea-green jacket, with which he wore a matching shirt of a lighter shade. He posed alongside his girlfriend, who looked stunning in a black embellished long-sleeve dress. The couple struck several poses as they wrapped their arms around each other and smiled from ear to ear.

Have a look at the pictures from the film premiere here

Jake Gyllenhaal makes rare red carpet appearance with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu at Ambulance premiere - https://t.co/GxMa04iUaW#News pic.twitter.com/fZWnVoPxgq — Global Citizen (@djokaymegamixer) March 21, 2022

Jake Gyllenhaal e Jeanne Cadieu na premiere de 'Ambulance' em Paris hoje, 20. pic.twitter.com/iXqCBmumky — Jake Gyllenhaal BR (@gyllenhaalbr) March 20, 2022

Gyllenhaal recently opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend as he spoke to Esquire about how they are 'family'. He mentioned that the relationship has heaps of 'love and support' and makes him feel at ease. He spoke about how the pandemic has made him realise this and called his relationship with Cadieu 'truly wonderful'. He told the publication, via People-

"In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease. I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

The actor also appeared on The Howard Stern Show and spoke about his relationship with the model as he expressed his desire to be a husband and a father. He said, "That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father...That really is what I want. And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."

