Jake Gyllenhaal Talks About His Relationship With Model Jeanne Cadieu; 'I Feel So At Ease'

In a recent interview, Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about his relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu, quipping that it's 'full of love and support'. Read on.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has kept his relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu extremely private, giving rare insights about their fairytale romance. Linked since 2018, the duo has been spotted on very few public outings including their recent red carpet debut as a couple last year in September. According to E! News, in a conversation with Esquire magazine, the October Sky actor quipped that he's in a relationship filled with love and support. 

The 41-year-old further mentioned, "In a lot of ways, we're family," and that he feels 'so at ease' with his ladylove. Jake also shared anecdotes about their Hanukkah celebrations last year with his family, the couple's stay at his godmother Jamie Lee Curtis' Los Angeles guesthouse in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic among other things. 

Jake Gyllenhaal spills beans on his relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu

Jake revealed that the two clocked Hanukkah celebrations with his mom Naomi Foner, sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, brother-in-law Peter Sarsgaard and nieces Ramona and Gloria. Having a gala time, they also watched cuts of Maggie's directorial debut The Lost Daughter, and gave their inputs and feedback. 

For Gyllenhaal, his family and close ones take priority over his work. "It's my family, my friends, and the people I love who take priority," he continued, "and not, I hate to say it, the career. And maybe that's me saying they didn't always."

In an earlier episode of The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal had expressed his desire to take on the role of a husband and a father. He said," That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father...That really is what I want" and further added, "And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."

In the Esquire magazine interview, he also cleared the air about the extended version of Taylor Swift's song All Too Well, which is believed to be about his romance with the singer. "It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that," he quipped. 

