Jake Gyllenhaal Reacts To Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' After Backlash From Singer's Fans

Jake Gyllenhaal became the talk of the town after Taylor Swift released the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, which included the song All Too Well. As soon as the song dropped, fans began to speculate that the singer had penned down the lyrics with Gyllenhaal in mind, as the duo dated briefly in the past. In a recent interview with Esquire magazine, the actor cleared the air and addressed the matter as he mentioned the hit number had 'nothing' to do with him.

Jake Gyllenhaal reaction to All Too Well

The extended version of All Too Well was a 10-minute number by the fan-favourite singer Taylor Swift and was also accompanied by a short film. The release of the song reignited the speculations about Gyllenhaal breaking Swift's heart and the actor began to receive blowback from 'Swifties'. Now, in a recent conversation with Esquire magazine, the Brokeback Mountain actor mentioned that the song had nothing to do with him and stated that the number was about her 'relationship with her fans'. Things also got out of hand for the actor as he began receiving hate online and mentioned that one should feel a 'responsibility' to ask fans to 'be civil and not allow for cyberbullying'. He also mentioned he had not listened to Red (Taylor’s Version) as he told the publication:

"It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that. At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name."

More about Taylor Swift's All Too Well

The Blank Space singer's hit 10-minute number became extremely popular after its release as part of the Red (Taylor’s Version) album. The song was released in November 2022 and ranked number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The singer took to her social media account and mentioned she was 'proud' of the song after her accomplishment. She wrote, "I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten-minute song is at the top of the Hot 100."

I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.🤯 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 22, 2021

Watch All Too Well short film here

Image: Instagram/@taylorswift, @jakegyllenhaal