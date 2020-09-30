Taylor Swift's Fans Flood Jake Gyllenhaal's Throwback Post With 'All Too Well' Lyrics

Taylor Swift’s fans are not over her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal. The Spiderman actor recently posted a throwback post from his school days on Instagram to support a charitable cause. But this post backfired when Taylor Swift’s fans flooded the post’s comment section with lyrics from Swift’s song All Too Well. According to many fan theories, Swift reportedly wrote the song after her and Jake’s breakup.

Taylor Swift’s fans write ‘All Too Well’ lyrics on Jake’s post

Taylor Swift has penned many award-winning albums since her debut as a country artist. Over the years, Taylor Swift has dropped major Easter eggs in these albums about her personal life. Back in 2012, Taylor Swift released a song All Too Well in her album Red. According to many fans, this song talks about Swift’s breakup with Spiderman actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Also read | Taylor Swift's New York Home Right Next To Store That Was Robbed By Armed Gunmen

Now, years after their breakup, Taylor Swift’s fans are talking about this song and relationship once again due to Jake’s recent Instagram post. It all started when Jake Gyllenhaal posted a throwback picture from his high school days where he sported black round-framed glasses. Jake posted this photo to support a charitable project.

While talking about the project, Jake Gyllenhaal wrote, “I’ve worn my glasses ever since I part my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart. Since 1932, @neweyes has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall...”.

Also read | Taylor Swift Breaks Whitney Houston's Record For Most Weeks At No.1 In Billboard 200

But the moment Jake Gyllenhaal posted the photo, Taylor Swift’s fans matched his childhood features to those described in the song All Too Well. Soon enough, many of Swift’s fans start posting the All Too Well’s lyrics on the post. Many of the comments particularly included the lyrics, “You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed”. YouTube star Rachel Zelger also commented on the post and wrote, “I’ll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one”. Take a look at all the comments on Jake Gyllenhaal’s post here.

Also read | Remember When Taylor Swift Surprised Her Fan Gena By Attending Her Bridal Shower?

Also read | Gigi Hadid's Baby Receives Adorable Gift From 'auntie' Taylor Swift, Former Shares Glimpse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.