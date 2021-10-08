Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals How ‘Spider-Man’ Co-star Tom Holland Helped Him On Set

In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about his experience shooting the 2019 film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. He spoke about his trouble remembering lines, the anxiety he faced, and much more. With MCU's third Spiderman film, No Way Home just around the corner, here's what Jake Gyllenhaal had to say about his co-star, Tom Holland.

Jake Gyllenhaal opens up about his experience shooting for Spider-Man: Far From Home

Jake Gyllenhaal recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show and spoke about the pressure he put on himself during the shoot for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor recounted an incident that took place on the first day of his shoot with Samuel L Jackson when he forgot his lines on set. He mentioned that this was when he approached Tom Holland and asked him for help. This was when the fan-favourite actor helped Gyllenhaal calm his nerves and said, "It's all good, just relax." The reason Gyllenhaal, who played Mysterio in the 2019 film cited for feeling nervous was putting too much pressure on himself, simply because he loves what he does. He said in the interview, "I love Spiderman, I love this world, I want to kill it here."

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Jon Watts directorial film will pick up from where Far From Home left off. The film will revolve around Peter Parker and his life after the world finds out about his true identity. Now that it is revealed to the world that he is Spider-Man, his life turns upside down and fans can't wait to see how their favourite superhero will deal with the new obstacle in his path. Apart from his identity being made public to the world, he is also framed for the death of Mysterio.

Spider-Man: No Way Home became the talk of the town after the release of its trailer. According to a report by Deadline, the trailer, which was released at CinemaCon and social media on August 23, gained a viewership record of 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours itself. This made the trailer beat the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame, which had 289M views. The trailer sees Peter Parker asking Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to perform a spell that will make everyone forget his true identity. However, the spell does not work, causing more havoc than before.

