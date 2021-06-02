Jake Gyllenhaal Says That He Misses Working With Tom Holland Through A B-day Post For Him

Jake Gyllenhaal very recently took to Instagram in order to wish his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland a very happy birthday. He did the same with a picture of Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland taking a selfie along with each other, with more than half of the former's face being out of the frame. Additionally, through Tom Holland's birthday post, the actor communicated that he dearly misses working with him. Tom Holland's birthday post by Jake Gyllenhaal, which was uploaded by him on his Instagram stories section, can be found below.

Jake Gyllenhaal says that he misses Tom Holland through a birthday post for him:

A little about Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland's bromance:

It must be noted that ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was the second film that saw Tom Holland as Spider-Man take charge, Holland and Gyllenhaal were seen engaging in some serious on-screen bromance. At one point, Gyllenhaal, who played Mysterio in the 2019 outing, shared a picture through his Instagram handle, in which he was jokingly seen implying that he's about to tie the knot with Holland. The post came at the heels of the then-upcoming nuptials of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. That post can be found below.

Slowly and steadily, their supposed Instagram romance grew deeper and deeper, until the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Shortly after the release and the film's almost inevitable box-office success, the rumours and the posts nearly died down. But, once again, during the infancy stages of the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tom Holland posted a video of himself along with Gyllenhaal, through which he communicated that he "Misses His Husband".

When Tom Holland said that he misses his "Husband" Jake Gyllenhaal:

As of now, the Cherry actor is filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film that will see an appearance of Tom Holland as Spider-Man for the sixth time in the MCU. Rumours suggest that the upcoming Jon Watts directorial is going to be the biggest Spider-Man film to date in terms of scale. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. Details regarding the same will be shared as and when they are made available by the makers of the film which is scheduled for a Christmas 2021 release.

