Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In WWII Superhero Film 'Prophet'; To Work Alongside Sam Hargrave

Jake Gyllenhaal is joining hands with Sam Hargrave for a movie based on World War II, titled Prophet. The venture is said to be a superhero project, and the Day After Tomorrow star will be enacting the role of the titular character.

The 40-year-old's character in the movie is John Prophet. He will play the role of a man blessed with superpowers after being subjected to the experiments by the Germans during World War II. The plot is set in 1965 and involves John Prophet battling a chase from KGB agents and an unpleasant bond with his daughter, after reawakening from a 20-year burial.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Hargrave will direct the movie from a screenplay penned by Marc Guggenheim. The screenplay is adapted from Rob Liefeld's comic books, and the venture has been produced by Studio 8.

The CEO of the production company, Jeff Robinov stated that the project with Jake and Sam was a 'goal' for them for 'quite some time.' He added that he was 'very excited' to join hands with the duo. He stated that the movie was in a 'unique, action-packed genre.' Robinov also said that he was looking forward to seeing how they bring the story to life. He expressed confidence about the movie standing out in the comic book world as an 'emotionally charged and visually distinctive film.'

Jake Gyllenhall will once again star in a comic book movie after Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

Sam Hargrave is well known for his work in the movie Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, which had released last year.

Among the other projects in Jake Gyllenhall's kitty include The Guily, being backed by streaming giant Netflix. The shooting for the film was complete in just 11 days, and was released on September 24.

The actor is also set to star in Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay.

The actor is also a part of a movie titled Oblivion Song. One among his ventures this year was Spirit Untamed, where he voiced the character of James "Jim" Prescott. Jake Gyllenhall was also one of the producers on the movie Breaking News in Yuba County.

Image: AP