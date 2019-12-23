Jameela Jamil Opens Up About Her Eating Disorders, Talks About 'a Sad Day 10 Yrs Ago'

Jameela Jamil is known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC fantasy comedy series The Good Place and also for her activism for body neutrality. The British actor-model founded an organization called I Weigh which promotes body positivity and seeks to fight against unhealthy diet habits and culture.

The Good Place actor took to her Twitter account recently and posted a photograph of herself from when she had been in her early 20s. Through the caption and another tweet, Jameela recalled the psychological complex she had at the time due to the fear of being body shamed.

Take a look at Jameela's posts:

This was a sad day 10 years ago. I didn’t want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was “too fat” and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day. I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins. Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s💔 pic.twitter.com/ZFaliTrPjp — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 20, 2019

The therapy I used to help me was called EMDR, it works faster so it was much cheaper. CBT didn’t work for me personally. So if it doesn’t work for you, try EMDR. It’s free in some countries. I’m thankful to the brilliant “I Weigh” community for helping my recovery. Love you. ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 20, 2019

Jameela has urged her fans and followers to seek medical help for the condition if they have been suffering from a similar illness.

According to reports, as a teenager, she suffered from 'anorexia nervosa' and did not eat a full meal between the ages of 14 and 17. Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder, characterized by low weight, food restriction, fear of gaining weight, and a strong desire to be thin.

Many people with anorexia see themselves as overweight even though they are, in fact, underweight. She has stated that she believes her eating disorder developed due to societal pressure:

"I was bombarded with a narrative that had no alternative. There were never any women who were celebrated for their intellect ... and all of my magazines were selling me weight loss products or telling me to be thin. Otherwise, I wasn't worth anything."

More about the actor

The British model-actor has been a host of a comedy game show called The Misery Index. Jameel plays the role of Tahani Al-Jamil, a deceased wealthy British philanthropist, in the NBC series The Good Place which also features actors Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, D'Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto among others. The show is currently on air in the middle of its fourth and final season and is hugely popular for its unique concept.

