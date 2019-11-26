Celebrities Who Opened Up About Eating Disorder And Their Struggles Dealing With It

Eating disorders are horrific, harmful and hard to treat and no one is immune to it. Even popular celebrities that look fit and glamorous suffer from common eating disorders like anorexia, bulimia, and binge-eating at some point in their lives. The divas themselves have to deal with a lot of pressure and stress and especially about the way they look and appear. In the last few years, many celebrities from different industries have opened up about their eating disorders and how they deal with it. Here are the celebrities that opened up on their eating disorders.

1: Nia Sharma:

Nia Sharma who is making headlines for her upcoming supernatural thriller Naagin 4. Recently the actor in an interview with leading daily opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder and said that there was a time when she used to let herself free and also would overindulge in food. Further, she said that after eating so much she would feel guilty and try to throw up. She accepted that she did this for many years but now she feels that that was the worst thing she did to herself.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Opens Up About Her Struggle With Eating Disorder And Fears

2: Richa Chadha:

Richa has also opened up about her issues with the body and her eating disorders. In an interview with a leading daily she opened up about her eating disorders and she said that for long working hours she would indulge munching on protein bars and red bulls. She even added that she use to feel guilty when she felt hungry.

Also Read | Lisa Ray's Image 'that's Just A Bit Painful' Reveals 'obsession With Bony Shoulders' Led To Years-long Eating Disorder

3: Ileana D'Cruz:

During the 21st World Mental Health Congress, Ileana D'Cruz shared her experience of dealing with body dysmorphic disorder, which is a disorder that is closely related to the way we perceive our bodies. She further added that she is a very self-conscious person and she was always picked up for her body type. She used to feel low and sad at times and was not aware that she was suffering from Body Dysmorphic Disorder until she got help for that.

4: Demi Lovato:

Demi Lovato has always been quite vocal about dealing with eating disorders and that has become an inspiration for millions of young girls everywhere. She even opened about it in her documentary, Simply Complicated, that when she used to feel lonely, her heart would feel hungry and she ended up binging and did not know how to figure out how to be alone. And further, she added one thing she had not fully conquered is her eating disorder.

Also Read | Bollywood Pays Homage To Bravehearts Of Mumbai Terror Attacks On The 11th Anniversary

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Discloses Her Cheat Sheet To Becoming A Bollywood Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.