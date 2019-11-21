James Bond: All You Need To Know About The Film 'No Time To Die'

Ian Fleming created a legendary superspy in his initial series of books which has been the subject of 25 films, with six actors playing the role throughout. Since the past four films, Daniel Craig has been the cinematic face of 007. The last film featuring James Bond was released almost five years ago and the new film No Time To Die is slated to release on April 8, 2020. The title teaser of the upcoming movie has been released, upping the expectations of the audiences. As per the tradition of releasing Bond movies in November, the movie was initially slated to release on November 8, 2019. However, the date was postponed owing to production delay. This will be the 25th film of the James Bond 007 series. Here are a few things expected from the movie.

Details about the 25th James Bond movie:

Apparently the movie will begin with James Bond leaving active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. But, his peace is short-lived when an old friend Felix Letter from CIA turns to him for seeking help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected which leads James Bond to a mysterious world. Watch the video for more details.

Land Rover's New Defender will be making an appearance in the movie. A teaser video was released to announce Land Rover's continued partnership with the production house. The video shows the new Land Rover Defender performing some stunts at the hands of the stunt team of the film.

Three different endings are reportedly being shot for the movie to avoid plot details from being leaked. It is said that the ending of the new Bond movie is being kept top-secret. It is said that even Daniel Craig, who returns as Agent 007, has not been informed of details. The only person who is aware of the final ending is the director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Daniel Craig's last film?

Recent speculations and rumours claim that this might be Daniel Craig's Final James Bond movie. In fact, the makers have claimed that bringing back Daniel Craig was a challenge in itself because, although the character has given him fame, the increasing workload has taken a toll on him physically and mentally. Certain roles and action sequences have injured him for which he required surgery and thus he does not enjoy playing the role anymore.

