James Bond's 'No Time To Die' Breaks Box Office Records, Surpasses 'F9' Overseas

Daniel Craig-starrer No Time to Die has become the top-grossing film after the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. The film’s collection overseas has reached US Dollar 558 million till November 14, surpassing the overseas collection of Fast and Furious 9 that had minted US Dollar 549 million.

The latest release No Time To Die, which is the 25th instalment in the storied franchise, is directed by Cary Fukunaga. It stars Daniel Craig in his final turn as 007. While its release was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 crisis, the wait didn’t sideline the movie as it managed to hold on to the interest of the excited fans. And No Time to Die is Universal’s top earner of all time in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, and Switzerland.

'No Time to Die' box office collection

The story of the film follows a jaded Bond who has retired from MI6 but gets recruited by the CIA to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes return from previous films. Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah join the franchise with No Time to Die.

Meanwhile, ever since it was announced that Craig would be stepping down from 007's role, there have been several speculations about who would be the next Bond. However, the producers of the action movie Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson previously cleared the air about the next Bond and said that they were no rush to find Craig's replacement. In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s, Bond producers were asked if they have decided who might replace Craig’s. Meanwhile, Marvel's Eternals, released earlier in November, has now reached $281 million worldwide.

