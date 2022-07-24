James Caan's Cause Of Death Revealed: 'The Godfather' Star Succumbed To Heart Attack

The legendary Godfather actor James Caan's cause of death has been revealed. Caan, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 82, succumbed to a 'heart attack and coronary artery disease', as per TMZ. The late actor's death certificate mentions that the immediate cause of death was myocardial infarction and the condition leading up to it was coronary artery disease.

The document obtained from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health listed the contributing conditions as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure. The exact time of his death is revealed to be 9:02 p.m. PT at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

James Caan's cause of death revealed

The Oscar and Emmy nominated star passed away on July 6. His demise was announced a day later via his official Twitter handle. It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the tweet read and continued, "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."

End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

The Godfather star's demise was condoled by notable Hollywood celebrities like Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola, and Robert De Niro among others. In a conversation with ET, his Godfather co-star Pacino mentioned, "Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him."

On the other hand, The Godfather filmmaker Coppola said, "Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known."

Apart from The Godfather, his other notable projects include Thief, Wes Anderson's Bottle Rocket, Dick Tracy, and Elf among others.

