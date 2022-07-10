Sylvester Stallone Mourns The Demise Of 'The Godfather' Star James Caan; 'One Of A Kind'

Sylvester Stallone joined the league of celebrities paying tribute to the Godfather star James Caan, who passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday, July 6. Stallone shared a heartfelt post for his 'good friend' and great actor' via social media, calling Caan 'one of a kind'. He also shared a trail of throwback glimpses of the duo.

For the unversed, Sylvester Stallone and James Caan have starred together in NBC's Las Vegas season 2 in 2005 as well as the documentary Chuck Zito: An American Story.

Sylvester Stallone mourns the demise of The Godfather actor James Caan

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Cobra star shared a photo dump of the actors' fond moments together and wrote, "I will miss my good friend and great actor, James Caan! Tough, Smart, A man’s man. One of a kind!" Take a look.

James Caan's death was announced on Thursday via his official Twitter handle, with the star's family members thanking everyone for their heartfelt condolences and love.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



Apart from Sylvester, James Caan's The Godfather co-stars and Hollywood’s iconic actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro also expressed grief over his demise. In a statement, Al Pacino mentioned, "Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director, and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him." On the other hand, De Niro said he was 'really sad' to hear about Caan's demise.

In a career spanning six decades, James was a part of several notable projects like Misery, The Godfather and Elf as well as Brian's Song, Cinderella Liberty, and The Gambler among others. For his roles, the actor received four Golden Globe nominations as well as nods from Academy Awards and the Emmy Awards.

