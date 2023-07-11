James Cameron Confirms Sequel Of Blockbuster Hit Alita: Battle Angel?

James Cameron is currently basking in the resounding success of Avatar: The Way of Water. Though Cameron's filmography is compact, it carries the weight of some of the biggest and most impactful Hollywood releases in the past few decades. The director is also known to keep busy with other projects, always staying in touch with the craft of filmmaking. One such effort is Alita: Battle Angel, exciting information about which, the director has let slip his tongue.

3 things you need to know

James Cameron's Avatar: Way of Water sits at position number three on the list of highest grossing films, worldwide.

Incidentally, Cameron holds three spots on this coveted list with his 2009 film Avatar sitting atop the list, followed by the cult classic Titanic, at position number four.

The director has now indirectly confirmed sequels, to one of his other projects, Alita: Battle Angel.

James Cameron indirectly confirms sequels to Alita: Battle Angel

Besides directing some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters, he has also co-written the screenplay and story for them. These include the Avatar franchise and Titanic. Alita: Battle Angel, a 2019 motion captured animated film, has also been co-written by Cameron in collaboration with Laeta Kalogridis.

(Alita: Battle Angel grossed upwards of $400 million at the box office in 2019 | Image: 20th Century Fox)

He now seems to have confirmed sequels for the manga-inspired film. Speaking to a leading international publication, Cameron casually let it slip his tongue that he will soon be spending some time in Texas working on not one, but multiple Alita: Battle Angel films. He said, "...On Avatar, I’m working in Wellington and Los Angeles. And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I’ll be working in Austin..."

Alita: Battle Angel will make for a successful franchise

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the 2019 stop-motion film reportedly clocked in upwards of $400 million at the box office. The film is inspired by Gunnm, a manga series detailing the journey of cyborg Alita who wakes up in a new body with no recollection of their past. The Rosa Salazar led film has also been co-produced by James Cameron which further affirms his faith in the upcoming franchise.