James Cameron Confirms Sequel Of Blockbuster Hit Alita: Battle Angel?

Quick links:
James Cameron has co-written Alita: Battle Ange | Image: AP, 20th Century Fox
James Cameron is currently basking in the resounding success of Avatar: The Way of Water. Though Cameron's filmography is compact, it carries the weight of some of the biggest and most impactful Hollywood releases in the past few decades. The director is also known to keep busy with other projects, always staying in touch with the craft of filmmaking. One such effort is Alita: Battle Angel, exciting information about which, the director has let slip his tongue.
3 things you need to know
Besides directing some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters, he has also co-written the screenplay and story for them. These include the Avatar franchise and Titanic. Alita: Battle Angel, a 2019 motion captured animated film, has also been co-written by Cameron in collaboration with Laeta Kalogridis.
(Alita: Battle Angel grossed upwards of $400 million at the box office in 2019 | Image: 20th Century Fox)
He now seems to have confirmed sequels for the manga-inspired film. Speaking to a leading international publication, Cameron casually let it slip his tongue that he will soon be spending some time in Texas working on not one, but multiple Alita: Battle Angel films. He said, "...On Avatar, I’m working in Wellington and Los Angeles. And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I’ll be working in Austin..."
Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the 2019 stop-motion film reportedly clocked in upwards of $400 million at the box office. The film is inspired by Gunnm, a manga series detailing the journey of cyborg Alita who wakes up in a new body with no recollection of their past. The Rosa Salazar led film has also been co-produced by James Cameron which further affirms his faith in the upcoming franchise.