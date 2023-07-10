Oppenheimer Lines Up Early Morning Shows In India; Goes Avengers Endgame, Avatar 2 Way

Oppenheimer is the latest offering from director Christopher Nolan. The film centres around the theoretical physicist Robert J Oppenheimer, who worked on the Manhattan Project which led to the creation of the first atom bomb. As the film nears its July 21 release, the buzz around it is at an all time high. Now, it is being reported that some IMAX shows for the film may start as early as 3:30 am in India.

3 things you need to know:

Oppenheimer is based on the Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin book American Prometheus.

Oppenheimer will be the first non-franchise film to get 3:30 am shows on IMAX screens in the country.

Previously, films like Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water have had early IMAX shows.

Oppenheimer craze takes over India

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, IMAX websites have already sold more than 15,000 tickets for the Christopher Nolan film. He added that the craze for the film is slowly skyrocketing in India and Oppenheimer shows may start as early as 3:30 am. He concluded that the buzz for Oppenheimer is only going to increase as its release date draws closer.

(The Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr film will likely see a massive opening weekend collections | Image: Twitter)

Meet Oppenheimer's star studded cast

The buzz around Oppenheimer release can be attributed to the tough topics it looks to tackle, coupled with Christopher Nolan's name attached as the director. The film also boasts of a star-studded ensemble cast with Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, Avengers: Endgame actor Robert Downey Jr, Midsommar actress Florence Pugh, Edge of Tomorrow actress Emily Blunt, The Boys lead Jack Quaid and Martian actor Matt Damon playing the lead roles.

(Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon feature in Oppenheimer | Image: Twitter)

Other big names in Oppenheimer are Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Josh Peck, David Hill, Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman, Benny Safdie and Josh Hartnett. The film will be released alongside the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie, which also releases on July 21.