Avatar Director James Cameron Thinks There Is A Certainty Of Re-release Of The Film

Avatar remained at the top box office spot for ten years until Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame dethroned it. Avatar is helmed by director James Cameron whose both Avatar and Titanic were topping the box office spots but not anymore as the top spot was acquired by Avengers: Endgame which released this year. But there are chances of Avatar rereleasing at the box office.

James Cameron opens up about Avatar's rerelease

James Cameron's Avatar completed 10 years at the box office on December 18, 2019, and on the occasion, James was asked about the much-hyped box office battle with Avengers: Endgame and was also asked about whether is there a possibility of a rerelease of Avatar before its sequel releases, to which James replied saying that there is definitely a certainty of a re-release while also quipped that he would want folks behind Avengers: Endgame to have their moment.

However, Cameron stated that he really enjoyed Avengers: Endgame but further added that Avatar losing out to Avengers: Endgame was a rounding error. In an interview with an American daily, he said that he did not want to sound snarky, but they beat them by one-quarter of a per cent. He also added that he did the math in his head while driving that morning and also thinks accountants call that a rounding error.

James did not announce the re-release date of Avatar but as one can imagine, it will certainly be before the release of its sequel Avatar 2. Though Avatar is already streaming on Disney+, so it might affect the box office collection of its rerelease. Meanwhile, the second instalment of Avatar is set to hit the silver screens on December 17, 2021.

