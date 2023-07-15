James Cameron To Direct A Film On OceanGate Tragedy? Director Reacts To Rumours

Avatar director James Cameron recently broke his silence over rumours of working on an OceanGate film. The director said in his message that he never lends any credence to ‘offensive rumours,’ but he’s doing it now. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared that he is not involved in any sort of film on the topic.

He also said that he will never be in talks of doing an OceanGate film. Cameron had spoken to ABC News when the tregedy occurred, He first said that as soon as the loud bang was recorded by one of his devices for recording anomalous waves in the ocean, he knew that the OceanGate submersible had imploded.

(James Cameron's Instagram Story putting rumours about his involvement in an OceanGate movie to rest | Image: jamescameronofficial/Instagram)

James Cameron on the OceanGate tragedy being an ironic reminder

He also said he is baffled by how similar the two instances -- the Titanic sinking and the Titan imploding -- were. Cameron added that in both cases, "warnings went unheeded". He added that both tragedies took place "at the same exact site".

"We now have another wreck that is based on unfortunately the same principles of not heeding warnings. OceanGate were warned," the director said. He concluded by calling the incident "quite surreal".

Rumours about James Cameron wanting an OceanGate series

Recently, it was reported that a streaming giant reached out to Cameron in order to develop a series about OceanGate. It was reported by several international media outlets that the series would be focused on the drama surrounding the tragedy. On the contrary, the Alita: Battle Angel director had even accused OceanGate of faulty infrastructure and shoddy engineering tactics for developing Titan.

Moreover, he was one of the several professionals who had also signed an open letter to OceanGate to show concern over the submersible. He’d told while speaking with ABC News, “OceanGate were warned.”