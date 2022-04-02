James Corden Addresses Will Smith-Chris Rock Feud On 'The Late Late Show'; 'We Don't...'

Comedian James Corden in one of his recent episodes of The Late Late Show recapped the important events that took place at the Oscars 2022.

In an Encanto parody, Corden hilariously discussed the infamous moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, asserting, "We Don't Talk About Jada". The host began running through all the things that happened at the Oscars night but seemingly skipped the main subject.

'We Don't Talk About Jada': James Corden

Corden performed his parody of the hit track 'We Don't Talk about Bruno'. While describing the time when Chris Rock took the stage to present the Best Documentary award, the comedian swiftly skipped to the main highlight and moved on to another one. During a round table conference about the show, Corden stayed firm to say, "We need to discuss something else".

However, when he is interrupted by one of the writers, the comedian maintains, "No. We don't talk about Jada. No, no, no."

Catch a glimpse of the parody below:

There was just one rule for tonight's monologue: We don't talk about Jada! pic.twitter.com/pBPeuq0SgR — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 29, 2022

Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

It all began when Chris Rock said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you," as he joked about her baldness. Will Smith's wife loses hair due to a medical condition, Alopecia.

As soon as the joke was cracked, Will walked onto the stage to confront Rock. No one had expected what ensued next. Smith slapped Rock on live TV, leaving audiences in shock. The incident has created a massive buzz online, with many slamming Smith for physically assaulting Chris Rock at the event, and several others supporting him.

Will Smith apologises in speech after Oscars win

When Smith went on the stage again to accept his first Oscar Award, the actor tendered an apology to the Academy and the audience for his behaviour. He said, "I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees."

In the latest development to the altercation, Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Sunday. Smith announced his resignation in a statement on Friday, and said that he has "betrayed the trust of the Academy".

