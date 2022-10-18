James Corden Banned From NYC Restaurant Over Alleged Misconduct; Apologises Later

Popular TV host James Corden was recently called out by a New York City restaurateur over alleged misconduct in his eatery. Keith McNally, who owns Balthazar restaurant, took to Instagram and called Corden the 'most abusive customer' for misbehaving with his staff.

In a detailed note, the owner described two instances when Corden came to the establishment and yelled at the servers for the slightest of inconvenience. Keith also mentioned that the comedian had been effectively banned from his restaurant, however, hours after the post, he revealed that James Corden had issued an apology.

James Corden banned from NYC restaurant over alleged misconduct

"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," Keith wrote on his social media handle and added, "The most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don't often 86 a customer, to today I 86'd Corden. It did not make me laugh."

The owner then narrated two incidents where Corden had been impolite to the staff. Later on, Keith claimed that The Late Late Show host called him and "apologised profusely."

Mentioning that he 'strongly' believed in second chances, McNally said, "Anyone magnanimous enough to apologise to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar."

He also joked about the condition on which Corden will be allowed back at his restaurant. "So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I'll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar," he quipped.

McNally told Page Six that while he was 'reluctant' to call out Corden publicly, but "did so out of loyalty to restaurant servers everywhere." He added that the servers anyway go through a hard routine and shouldn't have to take this abuse from anyone, especially the rich and famous.

(IMAGE: AP)