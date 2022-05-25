James Corden Addresses Texas School Firing On His Show, Demands Change In 'gun Laws'

As many as 23 lives were lost in Robb Elementary School at Uvalde, Texas after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The tragic incident has left the entire country devastated with people from all walks of life questioning children's security in schools. Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and more, also addressed the incident and mentioned how condolences are not enough for the families who lost their children. Now, James Corden, who recently finished shooting the new episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, addressed the situation and mentioned the need of changing "gun laws" in the United States.

Comedian and show host James Corden recently addressed the devastating texas school firing incident after filming the latest episode of his show The Late Late Show With James Corden. The show host could be seen standing ahead of the studio audience as he mentioned how the show's crew tried to be funny and joyful while they were devastated by the news of the massacre.

He said, "Good evening. We’ve just finished taping our show, where we tried to have fun and be joyful, but ultimately it was a night of underlying sadness, as more news of events in Texas came into us."

The show host, who is a father to his three kids - Max, 11, Carey, 7 and Charlotte, 4 - expressed his concerns as a parent and mentioned how he cannot imagine the horror of receiving a phone call about his kids' death. With an upsetting look on his face, Corden further mentioned how he drops his kids off at school and kisses them goodbye. However, not even a thought that it could be his last kiss to them ever crosses his mind.

He said, "As a father, I can’t imagine the horror of that phone call. When I dropped my kids off at school this morning and kissed them goodbye, it doesn’t cross your mind that that could ever be the last goodbye." "The thought of that phone call that your child is the victim in a mass shooting is beyond comprehension as a human being," he added.

James Corden demands meaningful changes in gun laws in America

James Corden further mentioned the importance of bringing changes to the county's gun laws following the devastating mass shootings. He said, "I don’t know what has to happen to change things here. I am constantly shocked by the number of people who must think this is an okay byproduct to never make meaningful changes to gun laws. It doesn’t make sense to me. This doesn’t reflect the country that I think America is. The America I’ve always admired - you have a problem and you solve it." He further gave some statistics on school shootings in the world and mentioned how there was no such case reported in England, Japan and Australia in 2022. However, in the US itself, 27 school shootings took place in the past five months. At last, he hoped the US will change its gun laws and extended his heartfelt condolences to "every person in Texas."

James comments on the horrible events that occurred in Uvalde, Texas pic.twitter.com/62wdzI1Miw — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 25, 2022

Image: Twitter/@latelateshow