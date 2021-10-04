James Gunn Confirms He Is Developing Another DCEU Project Post 'Peacemaker'

James Gunn recently became a part of DC Extended Universe with his movie The Suicide Squad. Gunn will be continuing his run in DCEU with the spinoff miniseries based on John Cena's Peacemaker. The filmmaker was asked if he was going with DC in future projects after Peacemaker, Gunn responded to the question and confirmed that he was already working on a project with DCEU. James Gunn is quite an avid social media user and answers fans question about his upcoming projects. Gunn while responding to a fan's tweet confirmed that he's developing another DCEU project other than Peacemaker. The director had earlier teased that his upcoming project with DC was still in early development, and won't be announced at DC FanDome 2021. Taking to his Twitter the filmmaker wrote, "Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker."

Meanwhile, James Gunn will write all the eight episodes of the Peacemaker TV series and will direct five episodes. John Cena will reprise his role as Peacemaker in the series and will also serve as an executive producer along with Peter Safran. The post-credit scene of The Suicide Squad also gave the audience a glimpse of the upcoming Peacemaker series. Peacemaker who was gravely injured by a bullet shot by Bloodsport was shown to be admitted to a hospital in the post-credit scene.

Taking about the upcoming series, Gunn told Variety, "Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from. There’s a moment in the movie where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series." He added, "he’s not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that’s what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least." Peacemaker is set to premiere in January 2022.

