James Gunn Donates Items From 'Suicide Squad' & 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' To Charity

Filmmaker James Gunn has donated items from two of his movies, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for charity. Gunn took to his Instagram and shared the items that would be donated to the charity and they were signed by the star cast of both movies. Take a look at the items donated by James Gunn for charity.

James Gunn, via his Instagram, described the items he had donated to a Veteran's Day eBay charity auction for Homes for Our Troops, an organization that builds custom homes for injured veterans. Gunn donates a Zune mp3 player used by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Zune was signed by star cast of the movie. The second time that Gunn donated was the actual shooting script of his latest movie The Suicide Squad that was also signed by the star cast.

The filmmaker shared images of the items and wrote, "I donated two objects to support our Veterans at @homesforourtroops during #VeteransDay @Ebay Celebrity Auction! 1) A Star-Lord Zune signed by me & the cast of #GotGVol2: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Kurt Russell, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, & Pom Klementieff (on the side of the Zune).

2) An actual shooting script of #TheSuicideSquad signed by me, Suicide Squad creator John Ostrander, & the cast: Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, Joel Kinnaman, Daniela Melchior, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Jai Courtney, Taika Waititi, David Dastmalchian, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, & Mayling Ng.:"

On the work front, James Gunn is all set to return as a director for the spinoff series Peacemaker based on John Cena's character of the same name. The Suicide Squad gave a glimpse into Peacemaker's story and the Tv series will continue his story. Gunn will write all the episodes of the Peacemaker TV series and will direct 5 episodes. Apart from John Cena, the show will also star Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Peacemaker is set to premiere on January 13, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@jamesgunn/@guardiansofthegalaxy