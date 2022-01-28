James Gunn Reveals 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Will Be Last Movie In The Franchise

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently under production and the cast and crew have kickstarted the shoot for the upcoming instalment of the intergalactic saga. James Gunn will be helming the movie with the entire cast of GOTG returning to reprising their roles. Gunn has now confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the last movie in which fans will see the original Guardians as a team.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last film with the original team

The original team of Guardians feature Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon. Later on, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff joined the cast as Nebula and Mantis. In an interview with Deadline, James Gunn confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last time that the original guardians will be seen together as a team. He said, "This is the end for us. This is the last time people will see this team of Guardians... I just want to be true to the characters, and I want to be true to the story and I want to give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. So that is always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

As per ScreenRant, Gunn had previously responded to a fan's question on Instagram and said that GOTG 3 will be the last film in the franchise that he would direct. He also added that Guardians Of The Galaxy 4 might feature a whole new team.

More about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Along with the original cast, actor Will Poulter will also be joining the cast as Adam Warlock. The cast kickstarted the shoot of the movie in November last year and shared pictures from the first day of the sets. Sharing the picture Gunn wrote, "It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #GotGVol3." The movie is scheduled to release on May 5, 2023.

Image: AP/Marvel