James Gunn’s Firing From GOTG3 Was A "personal" & "political" Attack: Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista, during one of the most recent online press junkets that saw him promoting his upcoming film, Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead, touched upon the infamous ousting of James Gunn from Marvel Entertainment. While on the topic, Bautista, 52, recounted the “awful” event involving Gunn, the director who, as per him, changed his entire life by casting him as Drax the Destroyer.

As per a report on WeGotThisCovered, the professional wrestler-turned-actor recounted the time he “literally stayed on social media” in order to make sure that someone who’s siding with the director speaks up for him after he was fired from Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 over a handful of controversial social media posts. Bautista was also quoted saying that the firing of Gunn from the project was a “personal as well as a political attack” and through the same, Marvel intended on sending a big message to everyone involved.

A little about James Gunn’s temporary outing from Marvel Studios:

Back in 2019, James Gunn was relieved of his duties as the director of Guardians Of The Galaxy Part 3 after a handful of social media posts of the director resurfaced online, sparking a controversy. Within no time, the news pieces saying something on the lines of "James Gunn fired from Guardians Of The Galaxy" began surfacing online. This led to Gunn eventually teaming up with DC to make his version of The Suicide Squad for them. During this time, the cast and crew members who had worked with Gunn and were a part of Marvel’s talent and crew members roster, in addition to several fans of James Gunn's movies, were then seen aggressively defending him and lobbying against the eponymous studio as well as Disney, causing them to eventually reverse their decision.

About Dave Bautista’s current commitments:

The latest addition to Dave Bautista's movies, Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead is scheduled for a release by the end of this month. Post that, he will be seen as an important character in Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake/reboot. The upcoming entrant to the list of Dave Bautista's Marvel movies is going to be the Chris Hemsworth-led Thor: Love And Thunder, in which he will be seen as Drax the Destroyer yet again. Information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

