Jamie Dornan Explains Why Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' Music Video Received Backlash From Fans

A few weeks back, Hollywood celebrities got on board with Gal Gadot as she got inspired to shoot a video to uplift the spirits of their fans amidst Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. The stars in the video included Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Zoë Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, James Marsden, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, Sia, Maya Rudolph and more. The video featured these celebrities singing the hopeful song Imagine by John Legend, and the video was uploaded by Wonder Woman actor, Gal Gadot on her Instagram account. Check out the video below.

Jamie Dornan defended Gal Gadot's music video saying it was well-intended

Jamie Dornan was one of the celebrities who was seen singing the song in the music video uploaded by Gal Gadot. He opened up about the backlash that was received by the music in a podcast with Shane Todd. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actor defended the music video saying that it was made with good intentions and to uplift spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamie Dornan reveals how he got on board for the video of 'Imagine'

Jamie recalled how he got on board to sing in the video of Imagine by John Legend helmed by Gal Gadot. He revealed that he was asked by Kristen Wiig, whom he has immense respect and admiration for, and since it was for a good cause, he participated enthusiastically. Moreover, all the other stars seemed excited about it too as they all had good intentions towards it.

Jamie Dornan explains why the music video received backlash

Jamie Dornan was unaware of the backlash that the video had received due to his absence from social media. He said that a few days later he received a text from Kristen saying “Sorry”. According to Jamie, the reasons behind the video receiving a backlash were simple. He spoke on the podcast telling Shane Todd that he shot his video in the toilet of his house because he was quite aware of what he was doing and what it was for. But there were some celebrities in the video, who shot the video with beautiful trees swaying in the background, acres of green land or ocean and sandy beaches behind them as they had escaped to their second home. Jamie Dornan said that these things created some sort of craic and fans could not relate or see the good intention behind it.

Criticism and backlash received by 'Imagine' music video of Gal Gadot

The music video received a lot of criticism from fans who said that these celebrities must donate and help people in distress and not just sing songs to uplift spirits. There were some fans who said that while there are people who are on the verge of losing their jobs, houses and are suffering from the disease, Gal Gadot and the other celebrities in the video came up with a music video to comfort their fans. Read some of the comments below.

I gotta tell you that I'm still a bit shell-shocked that the Gal Gadot "Imagine" group video didn't solve all of this. — Jon Schlitt (@jschlitt) April 4, 2020

Yeah I can’t pay my bills right now BUT hey it’s all good because Gal Gadot and some curly headed kid sang imagine to there phones that’ll solve my problems — Dylan (@Dman3421) April 6, 2020

