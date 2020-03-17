Dakota Johnson's At War With Her Neighbours Over Her Bamboo Plants

Actress Dakota Johnson is embroiled in a controversy where she is openly battling her Los Angeles neighbours over the towering bamboo plants in her driveway. According to reports, Dakota Johnson, who lives in Los Angeles, is in open warfare with her LA neighbours. This fight has risen due to the bamboo plants in her driveway. Here's what happened.

Dakota Johnson is at war with her neighbours over her bamboo plants

Johnson said that bamboos grow very fast and her neighbours are in a war with her about how high the bamboo in the driveway is growing. She stated that this is insane because why would she want people to be able to see in her house.

This happened during a video that was being made for Architectural Digest. This is where she was giving the audience a tour of her Hollywood house that was previously owned by the co-creator of Glee and American Horror Story Ryan Murphy. In the video, Dakota Johnson pointed at a table and a chair that has been made with wood from a yacht that belonged to Winston Churchill.

Dakota Johnson is one of the new-age actors of Hollywood. She rose to fame with the role of Anastasia Steele in the 2015 romance drama Fifty Shades of Grey. It was the first instalment to the Fifty Shades trilogy. The other two movies are Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, which were released in the year 2017 and 2018, respectively. In the film, she played the role of a girl who ends up in a sadomasochistic relationship with a businessman named Christain Grey, who is played by Jamie Dornan.

